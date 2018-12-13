China’s ambassador to Canada called the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver a “premeditated political action” orchestrated by the U.S. government.

In an opinion piece published Thursday by the Globe and Mail newspaper, Ambassador Lu Shaye said Meng’s arrest was a “miscarriage of justice,” given she wasn’t charged under Canadian law but at the behest of the Americans. Lu also said it is “hypocritical” to criticize China’s detention of Canadians, in light of what’s happened to Meng.

“The detention of Ms. Meng is not a mere judicial case, but a premeditated political action in which the United States wields its regime power to witch-hunt a Chinese high-tech company out of political consideration,” Lu said. “The reason behind all the bullying behaviors of the United States is that it pursues power politics against other countries relying on its huge advantage in national strength.”

Canada-China relations are being tested after China’s spy agency detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig on Monday in Beijing. A second Canadian national, Michael Spavor, is also being questioned by Chinese authorities. The moves came nine days after Canada arrested Meng as part of extradition efforts by U.S. authorities.