(Bloomberg) -- China seems to be embracing a fast and explosive Covid reopening, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief pharmaceutical analyst, an approach that’s baffling observers given the vast country’s vulnerabilities.

“Logic doesn’t seem to apply here,” Sam Fazeli said in a Bloomberg TV interview. China’s mindset since pivoting away from the Covid Zero containment approach is “there’s not so much we can do, we’ve done the best we can. We’ve got the blueprint for what the West did and what happened, so let’s just let it rip - which is what I think is going on,” Fazeli said.

Since signaling a landmark shift away from Covid Zero just a week ago, China has dismantled most of its internal restrictions, casting aside the stringent playbook used to eliminate the virus for the past three years.

The rapid reversal is resulting in an eruption of cases, particularly in Beijing where the once vast PCR testing apparatus appears to have been abandoned. The spread is so significant it’s rendered official Covid statistics all but meaningless, and seen hospitals in the capital already overwhelmed.

The unexpected shift — most economists, and Bloomberg Economics were expecting a gradual, controlled exit from Covid Zero — is raising questions given China is in winter, its elderly vaccination rate is still well below other countries and the country’s healthcare system is under-resourced. It’s unclear whether China has had time to stockpile anti-virals and other contingencies needed to handle what top Covid adviser, Zhang Wenhong, called a “massive” looming outbreak.

Just 40% of Chinese over the age of 80 have had a Covid booster, well below the levels seen in other countries that reopened after following the Covid Zero or elimination approach. To limit deaths, boosters are “absolutely needed” in China, Fazeli said.

“A big push is needed here to get people to roll up their sleeves,” he said.

China could see some 5 million people hospitalized and up to 700,000 deaths, Fazeli said Tuesday. “It depends on people’s behavior.”

