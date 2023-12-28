(Bloomberg) -- China wants to take a more active role in international affairs by strengthening party leadership and sticking with President Xi Jinping’s Chinese-style diplomacy, according state media reports from a top foreign affairs meeting attended by Xi this week.

Xi’s diplomatic aims — to build a community with a shared future at its core — offer a “Chinese solution” to foreign policy endeavors, state broadcaster CCTV reports, citing a central foreign affairs work meeting held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday.

The meeting also affirmed that China firmly opposes anti-globalization, all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, according to CCTV. In face of major issues concerning the direction of world development, China must occupy the “commanding heights of international morality,” and unite to win over the majority of the world, the report said.

The meeting also points out Chinese Communist Party’s leadership should be strengthened in the country’s diplomatic work.

