(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks slumped the most this year as traders took a rare sell rating from the nation’s largest brokerage as a sign that the government wants to slow down the rally.

People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd., which had become a poster child of the ramp-up in equities, sank by the 10 percent daily limit, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.2 percent. Citic Securities Co. advised clients to sell the shares, saying they are “significantly overvalued” and could decline more than 50 percent over the next year. The stock had surged by the maximum allowed for five straight days through Thursday.

"Such a sell rating must have been authorized by the regulators," said Yang Wei, a fund manager at Longwin Investment Management Co. "The stock market is overheating, there is too much speculation. Regulators want to see a slow bull market, not a mad bull market."

China’s stock market has gained every week this year as the government’s focus on economic growth, the new securities regulator’s less stringent take on financial risk and optimism over the relationship with the U.S. helped improve investor sentiment.

PICC Group, which also trades in Hong Kong, listed in Shanghai in November, and the shares had almost quadrupled through Thursday to close at 12.83 yuan. The "rational" price is between 4.71 and 5.38 yuan, Citic Securities analysts including Tong Chengdun wrote in a note.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. also have negative ratings on the stock, which was the first insurance company to list on the mainland in seven years. The $72 billion firm was the 11th largest by market value on the Shanghai Composite Index.

PICC Group’s Hong Kong shares fell 2.7 percent.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: April Ma in Beijing at ama112@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Sofia Horta e Costa

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.