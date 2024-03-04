(Bloomberg) -- Shares and bonds of China Vanke Co., the country’s second-biggest property developer by sales, extended a sell off Monday on renewed concerns about the builder’s debt.

Vanke shares fell as much as 6.6% in Hong Kong — nearing their record closing low — and as much as 5.2% in Shenzhen, the biggest drop since December 2022. Some of Vanke’s yuan bonds have hit their lowest levels, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Its 3.975% dollar bond due in 2027 fell by more than 4 cents on the dollar to 49.5 cents.

The declines across the board came as the builder faces fresh worries about its debt repayment abilities, fueled by recent reports that the company is negotiating with lenders to delay payments. In December, at least two state-backed Chinese insurers agreed to extend some private debt for Vanke, Bloomberg reported.

Over the weekend, New China Asset Management said in a statement that it has maintained normal business ties with the developer, in response to unspecified recent reports about the two companies.

Vanke said Friday it plans to raise about 1.16 billion yuan ($161 million) in an infrastructure REIT that will list in Shenzhen.

