(Bloomberg) -- A FedEx Corp. cargo plane made a hard landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after the jet’s front landing gear couldn’t be deployed due to a hydraulic failure.

Videos on social media showed the 9-year-old Boeing Co. 767 freighter sliding on its fuselage across the runway. No one was injured in the incident and the crew evacuated the aircraft, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Turkey’s minister for transport and infrastructure, said in a post on X.

