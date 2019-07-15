Chipotle jumps to record, leaving behind 2015’s food-safety scare

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG.N) touched a record high on Monday, showing it’s recovering from a string of food-borne illness outbreaks that began in 2015.

Chipotle’s shares rose as much as 1.1 per cent to US$759 in New York. The stock had previously hit an intraday high of US$758.61 in August 2015. The customer-illness issues started not long after and the shares closed that year at US$479.85, beginning the first of three straight annual declines.

Under Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol, formerly of Taco Bell, the burrito chain has made a series of overhauls. It’s relocated company headquarters, pushed hard into delivery and rolled out a new loyalty program to attract customers. So far results have been positive with the key indicator of same-store sales rising 9.9 per cent in the latest quarter -- the fifth consecutive period of acceleration.