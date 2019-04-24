{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest from Bloomberg

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Apr 24, 2019

    Chipotle's sales accelerate, but Wall Street's hungry for more

    Leslie Patton, Bloomberg News

    Chipotle

    An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. , Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG.N) posted same-store sales acceleration for a fifth consecutive quarter -- but higher costs related to wages, delivery and advertising represent a challenge for the burrito chain.

    • The Mexican restaurant chain reported comparable sales growth of 9.9 per cent last quarter, beating the estimate for a 7.3 per cent increase from Consensus Metrix.

    Key Insights

    • Investors have cheered Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s efforts to revamp the burrito chain, but his honeymoon may be coming to an end -- especially since the stock has already doubled in value over the last 12 months.
    • In addition to cleaning up the basics with better advertising and operations, Niccol is rushing to improve digital, expand delivery and offer more trendy items like Keto-diet friendly bowls. Digital sales doubled in the quarter, accounting for almost 16 per cent of revenue.
    • Chipotle is facing higher labor costs as minimum-wage increases take hold across the U.S. The company is especially sensitive to pay hikes because it owns its restaurants and doesn’t franchise.
    • The company is spending more on marketing this year to boost its brand image and encourage more digital orders. In March, Chipotle took its new loyalty program national.

    Market Reaction

    • The shares alternated between losses and gains in late trading in New York, and were little changed as of 4:30 p.m. They have gained 64 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close.