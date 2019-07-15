At Citigroup Inc. (CN.N), bean counting and boring banking are in ascendance. Trading not so much.

The lender cut costs deeper than analysts expected while its consumer division posted its strongest second-quarter since 2013. Together, that outshined the firm’s Wall Street operations, where dealmakers eked out a surprise increase in revenue from underwriting debt while traders struggled.

“We have good momentum and solid growth across our consumer franchise, particularly in the U.S.,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat said Monday in a statement. “We navigated an uncertain environment successfully by executing our strategy.”

The results from Citigroup, the first giant U.S. bank to report earnings for the quarter, underscore how rough it’s getting for traders even with stocks reaching record highs. Markets keep getting jolted by President Donald Trump’s unpredictable threats to ratchet up tariffs on countries such as China and Mexico, as well as the Federal Reserve’s shifting stance on interest rates. That’s sent investing clients to the sidelines, taking a toll on banks matching buyers and sellers.

At Citigroup, revenue from trading has dropped for three straight quarters compared with year-earlier periods. This time, it slipped roughly 5%, excluding a one-time gain on a stake in Tradeweb Markets Inc., which held an initial public offering. The decline was worse than analysts projected.

Citigroup’s struggle to improve efficiency and earnings from consumers was a sore spot for shareholders as the year began. Investors are paying particular attention to costs after companywide revenue climbed less than 1% in 2018. Unable to rein in expenses fast enough, executives missed their own cost target, hurting their credibility with analysts.

Cutting Costs

Corbat has projected the firm can save as much as $600 million annually after investing in technologies to run operations. The second quarter marked progress, with expenses down two per cent to $10.5 billion -- almost $100 million lower than the average estimate from analysts.

Investment banking revenue dropped 10% to $1.28 billion. That was slightly better than analysts estimated, helped by a surprise two per cent gain in fees from underwriting debt. Revenue from advising on mergers and acquisitions slumped 36%.

The situation in the consumer business improved in the second quarter as it added $3 billion in deposits and as cardholder spending jumped six per cent. Altogether, revenue from consumer banking climbed three per cent to $8.51 billion, surpassing analysts’ projections. Revenue in those operations had stagnated in this year’s first three months.

Competitors JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are set to report results Tuesday, with Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley following later in the week.

Here are other key numbers from the quarter: