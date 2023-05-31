Citi Strategist Says Tech Stock Rally Is Now at Risk of Fizzling Out

(Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks’ 31% rally this year is at risk of petering out as positioning suggests investors are likely to take profits, say Citigroup Inc. strategists.

Long positions in Nasdaq 100 futures are at a three-year high, with profit levels elevated, according to strategists led by Chris Montagu.

“Position risks are very much biased toward profit taking, which could create a headwind against the on-going rally,” Montagu wrote in a note dated May 30.

Tech stocks have roared back in 2023 after last year’s slump, boosted by the hype around artificial intelligence and bets that the Federal Reserve is approaching a pause in rate hikes. Worries about banking turmoil and the impact of a potential recession have also driven investors toward the sector as it’s perceived as more immune to the economic cycle.

This month alone, the Nasdaq 100 has jumped 8.4%, on track for its best May since 2005, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The S&P 500 is up less than 1%.

Unlike Montagu, Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau sees scope for further gains in tech as investors give in to the fear of missing out. He retains an overweight recommendation on the sector, saying broader equity exposure “is neutral at best” despite the tech rally.

