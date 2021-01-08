The chief executive of a marketing firm near Chicago was terminated after being part of the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol this week.

“Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well,” the company said in a statement Friday.

Brad Rukstales, the company’s CEO, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday for unlawful entry. Cogensia said late Thursday that Rukstales had been placed on leave.

Our CEO, Brad Rukstales' participated in the recent Washington DC protests. Those actions were his own and not acting on behalf Cogensia nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm. He has been placed on leave of absence while we assess further. — Cogensia (@Cogensia) January 8, 2021

“It turned into chaos,” Rukstales told CBS Chicago on Thursday. “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that.”

Rukstales donated more than $28,000 to Republican causes including $12,000 to President Donald Trump through various committees, CBS Chicago reported, citing online campaign contributions.