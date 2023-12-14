(Bloomberg) -- The US would be required to acquire tons of domestic nuclear-reactor fuel under a provision included in a defense authorization bill passed by Congress.

The bill, approved earlier this week by the Senate, cleared the House with a vote of 310-118 Thursday and now needs President Joe Biden’s signature. The nuclear-fuel provision is part of a broader plan to rebuild the US domestic uranium supply chain and phase out dependence on Russia, America’s top foreign supplier.

Read More: US Congress Sends $886 Billion Defense Policy Bill to Biden

The measure would require the Energy Department to buy at least 20 metric tons a year of reactor fuel known as HALEU from US companies by the end of 2027.

However, billions of dollars in funding for the effort is stalled in the Senate after Republicans blocked a Ukraine aid bill that included the money. A bill passed by the House that would bar all imports of Russian uranium after 2028 is pending in the Senate.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.