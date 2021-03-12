(Bloomberg) -- A man who was previously convicted of fraudulently selling pre-initial public offering shares in Google Inc. is facing new charges that he conducted a similar scam while posing as representatives of a billionaire family office.

Shamoon Rafiq, 47, was charged Friday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. According to the criminal complaint, Singapore resident Rafiq impersonated two senior officials of the investment firm for a “prominent billionaire family” and falsely claimed to have access to pre-IPO shares in Airbnb Inc. and other companies.

Prosecutors did not identify the family, but Rafiq allegedly used his claimed association to solicit funds from other investment firms, with one New York company and its overseas subsidiary wiring him $9 million in August.

Rafiq, who remains at large, is charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces as much as 20 years in prison on the most serious charge.

