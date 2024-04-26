(Bloomberg) -- ANA Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Koji Shibata said ¥125 to the dollar is an ideal rate for the airline, joining the chief of Japan Airlines Co. in expressing concern over the Japanese currency’s slide to 34-year lows.

A stronger yen will also help nudge more Japanese to travel abroad, as outbound tourism remains well below pre-pandemic levels, he added during ANA’s post-results briefing Friday.

The yen fell further Friday — though saw an unexpected sharp swing higher late in the day — after the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady and simplified its language on bond-buying and policy, suggesting that rates won’t be rising anytime soon. Earlier this week, Japan Airlines’ CEO Mitsuko Tottori called the weak currency a “big problem,” and called for a rate closer to ¥130.

Read More: Japan Airlines CEO Describes Weak Yen as a ‘Big Problem’

“It might be difficult for the yen to gain strength suddenly, but we will keep an eye on US-Japan interest rate policy,” to keep track, Shibata said.

ANA, Japan’s biggest air carrier, forecast that operating income will fall 18% to ¥170 billion ($1.1 billion) for the current fiscal year to March 2025, due to the reduction of subsidies for fuel and higher airport utility fees, as well as rising maintenance costs.

For the latest fiscal year, ANA reported record operating profit of ¥208 billion on robust income from international routes.

