(Bloomberg) -- A jump in Covid-19 deaths over the last week in Lagos, Africa’s biggest city, is a “worrying trend” and steps need to be taken to reverse rising infection rates, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State, said.

The positivity rate of those tested has risen eightfold to 8.9% over the last month and six people are dying on average every day at isolation centers in the city, he said in a statement on Monday.

“The situation at hand should rightly alarm all of us,” he said.

