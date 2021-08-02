2h ago
Covid-19 Cases in Lagos, Africa’s Biggest City, Surge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A jump in Covid-19 deaths over the last week in Lagos, Africa’s biggest city, is a “worrying trend” and steps need to be taken to reverse rising infection rates, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State, said.
The positivity rate of those tested has risen eightfold to 8.9% over the last month and six people are dying on average every day at isolation centers in the city, he said in a statement on Monday.
“The situation at hand should rightly alarm all of us,” he said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.