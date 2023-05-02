(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of Brazil equity research, Maria Carolina Carneiro, and investment banker Joao Roriz are leaving the Swiss lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carneiro is set to join Banco J. Safra as head of equity research, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Roriz has been hired by Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Banco Bradesco SA, according to two of the people.

Credit Suisse has experienced multiple departures across the globe amid its pending acquisition by UBS Group AG, a deal forced by Swiss regulators to rescue the failing company. Senior bankers have resigned for roles at firms including Deutsche Bank AG, Royal Bank of Canada and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Roriz had been with Credit Suisse for almost a decade, after working as an associate at Brazilian boutique investment bank BR Partners, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Carneiro also covered Latin American utilities and joined Credit Suisse in 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She spent eight years at Banco Santander SA’s Brazil unit, and also had stints at Raymond James and Bradesco.

Credit Suisse, Bradesco and Carneiro declined to comment. Safra and Roriz didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

The departing executives added to other Sao Paulo-based executives who have left Credit Suisse in recent months. Mauro Oliveira, a managing director and head of Latin American equities, was hired by Banco J. Safra, while private banker Luciana Vergueiro was poached by Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

