Crescent Point notes lower Q4 net loss as production and prices fall

    CALGARY - Crescent Point Energy Corp. is reporting a fourth-quarter net loss of $51 million, compared with a loss of $932 million in the same period of 2019.

    The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to 10 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $1.73 per share a year ago.

    The result came as it produced 111,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, about 90 per cent crude oil and petroleum liquids, down from 145,000 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2019, a drop it attributed to capital spending cuts enacted early in 2020 as oil prices fell.

    Last week, Crescent Point announced a deal to buy producing light oil shale assets in Alberta for $900 million from Royal Dutch Shell.

    On Wednesday, it confirmed 2021 production guidance of about 134,000 boe/d (assuming the deal is closed), up from its average of 121,600 boe/d during 2020, as well as its 2021 capital budget of about $600 million, down from its actual 2020 spending of $655 million.

    Crescent Point reported net debt of about $2.1 billion at year-end, down by over $615 million during the year. It said it removed about $60 million in budgeted operating expenses in 2020.