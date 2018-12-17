{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Crypto bounce heartens believers waiting for market bottom

    Vildana Hajric, Bloomberg News

    Larry Berman: Global recession risk high, crypto to sink further in 2019

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    After one of the worst stretches of losses for cryptocurrencies on record, enthusiasts are taking comfort in a recovery in prices of digital assets including Bitcoin, Ether, EOS and Litecoin.

    “It seems as though there’s a broad crypto bounce with all main coins up,” David Thomas, director and co-founder at GlobalBlock, said in an email. "It will take a concerted move higher in cryptocurrencies in order to signal an end to the crypto crash. After such a big move lower this year, there comes a point when investors see value in getting back into the market and that seems to be the case today."

    For Ether, a technical gauge suggests the bounce could be just the beginning. The GTI VERA Convergence Divergence Technical Gauge, which investors use to detect trend reversals, showed a positive signal Monday for the first time since late September. The trend may indicate more gains to come and a potential year-end rally. The last time the technical gauge pointed to potential buy signals, the token rose for about a month.

    Ether rose as much as 12 per cent to US$91.69 in New York Monday, its first gain in three days. But the third-largest cryptocurrency has has been stuck in a prolonged downward slump recently and has lost nearly 90 per cent of its value since February. Bitcoin rallied 8.4 per cent, EOS surged 34 per cent and Litecoin jumped 24 per cent.

    “There is good backup to that argument that there’s been such punishment beyond what anyone previously thought and therefore maybe this is the bottom,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital, in a phone interview. “But I don’t think one day makes a pattern.”