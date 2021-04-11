(Bloomberg) --

Sisal, which runs SuperEnalotto in Italy, will lead a consortium including private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to bid to operate the National Lottery in the U.K., the Telegraph reported, without saying where it got the information.

It will compete against the incumbent Camelot for a license that will run for 10 years from 2023. Another potential bidder is Czech gambling company Sazka, which has joined forces with Apollo Global Management, according to the report.

The National Lottery has been operated by Camelot ever since its launch more than a quarter of a century ago. Camelot, originally a British-led group, is now owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Sisal has only recently begun bidding abroad. In the past two years it has won mandates in Turkey and Morocco, as well as retaining its license at home, the Telegraph reported.

