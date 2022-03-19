(Bloomberg) --

CVC Capital Partners, one of the oldest and most storied names in European private equity, has told investors it’s aiming to list on Euronext in Amsterdam, according to a report in the Financial Times.

That deals a potential blow to London’s attempts to secure a rare listing of a private equity firm in Europe. CVC has made no final decisions on the IPO, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is separately targeting 25 billion euros ($28 billion) for its next flagship fund, according to the report. CVC declined to comment, it said.

CVC has lined up Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to work on its IPO, people familiar with the matter said in January. In the same month, the firm’s co-founder Steve Koltes announced plans to step down to focus on private interests from Oct. 1.

Established in the 1980s by a group of venture capitalists including Koltes, Donald Mackenzie and Rolly van Rappard, CVC oversees about $165 billion in committed capital, according to its website, having raised a record buyout fund in 2020.

It’s known in the industry for its competitive model, where dealmakers working on successful transactions receive a greater share of profits than those whose investments underperform.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.