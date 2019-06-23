(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG abandoned its target for an increase in 2019 earnings before interest and taxes, as the automaker added to its provisions for various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures relating to diesel vehicles by a “high” three-digit million amount.

Daimler now sees 2019 Ebit on the same level as the previous year, the company said Sunday in a statement. The increase in provisions will affect second quarter 2019 earnings. Return on sales of the Mercedes-Benz vans unit is now expected to be minus 2% to minus 4%.

