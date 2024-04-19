(Bloomberg) -- A Danish ferry was forced to change course earlier on Friday to avoid colliding with a Russian warship outside the coast of Denmark.

The ferry made a 360-degree turn to allow the warship to pass after being unable to reach the Russian captain via radio, Jesper Maack, a spokesperson for ferry operator Molslinjen, said by phone.

The incident happened near the northwest coast of Zealand, as the ferry was heading to Denmark’ second-largest city of Aarhus. The maneuver was “undramatic” because there was a large distance to the warship, Maack said.

The incident was first reported by Danish broadcaster DR. The media quoted the Danish Armed Forces as saying the Russian ship was allowed to be in the waters but that it was at fault for failing to stay clear of the ferry. The Danish Armed Forces didn’t immediately reply to an email from Bloomberg News seeking comment.

