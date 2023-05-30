(Bloomberg) -- Democrats will deliver at least enough votes in combination with Republicans to guarantee House passage Wednesday night of the debt-limit deal between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the party’s leader in the House said Tuesday.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power” that he supports the compromise bill but wouldn’t specify how many Democrats would vote for the measure.

“We are going to make sure the country does not default,” Jeffries said. “We will be able to get this bill over the finish line tomorrow,” he added.

“We’re in the process of engagement right now,” Jeffries added, referring to determining how many Democrats would back the agreement. He said that would include a closed-door meeting set for Wednesday “where members of the administration will be able to continue to talk “ to caucus members.

The agreement has angered Democrats’ left flank, with Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal saying earlier Tuesday that most members of her group don’t support spending cuts, energy project permit language and expanded work requirements in the bill.

Republicans hold a narrow 222-213 majority in the House; 218 votes will be needed to pass the bill if all members are present. Some members of McCarthy’s GOP conference say they will oppose the bill.

