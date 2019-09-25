MONTREAL -- A delayed grain crop is causing headaches for rail companies, elevator operators and farmers following a dry spring and wet summer.

Grain carloads at the two major Canadian railways are down 11 per cent so far in the quarter ending Sept. 30 compared to the same period last year.

John Brooks, head of marketing at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. -- a company for which agricultural revenues make up nearly one-third of annual revenues -- told an investor conference that harvests are up to 30 per cent below the average for this time of year but that he remains "bullish" on pushing the product to market over the next 12 months.

"We would have expected the harvest to sort of charge that elevator system, and it just hasn't. And it's simply because the wet weather, a little bit cooler weather, has kept the producers and farmers out of the fields," Brooks told attendees at the CIBC investor conference in Montreal Wednesday.

Nonetheless, the federal Agriculture Department forecasts the Canadian grain crop will exceed 86.7 million tonnes in 2019-20, nudging up one per cent from last year.

"The crop size is big... and you've got a fair carry-in from the last crop year," Brooks said, framing the harvest crunch as a "timing issue... All this does is increase the pressure and condense the peak season."

Crop quality is another hurdle, however.

The wet Prairie weather will likely produce a crop with more mildew, sprout damage and frost, said Wade Sobkowich, head of the Western Grain Elevator Association. Worse product means lower prices, affecting all players along the supply chain.

"It's going to be a challenging year from a quality perspective," Sobkowich said.

Even if the bulk of the high-volume harvest is salvageable, much of it may wind up in barn troughs and pig pens as feed grain -- lower-grade grain that sells for less.

"Our biggest concern is to try and get this crop off the field. We really need the weather to co-operate and it hasn't been," he said. "We really empathize with farmers right now. We know their huge amounts of stress."