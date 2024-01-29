(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Delivery Hero SE is exiting its stake in Deliveroo Plc about two and half years after investing in the UK food delivery company.

Delivery Hero is selling a stake worth up to £83 million ($104 million) in an accelerated offering, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News. It will sell 68.2 million Class A Deliveroo shares, the terms showed.

Delivery Hero took a stake in the company back in 2021, when the pandemic was fueling a massive surge in demand for food and grocery delivery services.

The shares being sold represent about 4.5% of Deliveroo’s total shares outstanding, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are arranging the deal.

