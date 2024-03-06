(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired Perella Weinberg Partners managing director Andy Tam as co-head of Americas insurance alongside Scott Littlejohn.

Tam, who’s based in New York, will join the German bank in June and report to financial-institutions group global co-head Jeff Cady, according to a memo to staff, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

A Deutsche Bank representative declined to comment and a representative for Perella didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tam has worked on transactions including Willis Group’s merger with Towers Watson, American International Group Inc.’s purchase of Validus Holdings and Voya Financial Inc. on its acquisition of Benefitfocus, according to Perella’s website.

He joined the firm in 2014 and previously worked at Credit Suisse.

