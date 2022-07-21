(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is in discussions with the British Broadcasting Corp. about acquiring the streaming rights to a new “Doctor Who” series.

The talks are in the early stages and there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The show would potentially air globally on the Disney+ streaming service. The BBC would also air the program.

Disney, like other media companies, is looking to bulk up on established entertainment properties as it builds its global streaming service.

The series, which first appeared on television in 1963, follows the adventures of a time-traveling character known as the Doctor. More than a dozen actors have taken on the role, the latest being Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to do so.

The BBC announced in May that Ncuti Gatwa, a Scottish actor born in Rwanda, will star in the next installment, making him the first Black person in the title role. He also appears in Netflix Inc.’s “Sex Education.”

