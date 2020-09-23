(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. postponed the release of “Black Widow,” the highly anticipated Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson, for another six months in the latest setback for film studios and theaters.

The movie, originally scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. on May 1, had already been delayed once, until Nov. 6. It’s now set to debut on May 7 next year, Disney said Wednesday. “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s take on the classic Broadway musical, was pushed back an entire year, to Dec. 10, 2021.

Disney the top-grossing studio last year, made other adjustments to its schedule, including moving “Death on the Nile” to Dec. 18 of this year from Oct. 23.

The moves reflect the weak attendance at U.S. theaters since they began reopening. Some markets, including New York City and Los Angeles, remain closed. The films that are being moved represent large investments by the company, and Disney is postponing them in the hope attendance rebounds and box-office receipts return to normal.

