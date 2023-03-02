Investors looking for a good risk-reward asset during a tumultuous economic time could look to dividend stocks, one financial expert said.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Iman Brivanlou, managing director of income equities at TCW Investment Management Company, believes that income equities are well suited for investors looking to weather any market downside with dividends as they remain invested in the markets.

“Dividend stocks can offer a pretty compelling combination of upside capture for when the economy eventually recovers, as well as downside support because of the high dividend,” Brivanlou said.

He recommended Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) and M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) as his three hot picks in dividend-paying stocks.

Brivanlou and his investment banking clients do not own any of the stock mentioned above, however, his family and firm do.



