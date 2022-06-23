(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice “respectfully” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s ruling that New York’s requirement that gun owners show a special need to carry a concealed handgun in public is unconstitutional, it said in a statement.

“The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities,” it said.

Justices Clash Over Mass Shootings in Supreme Court Gun Ruling

