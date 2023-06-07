(Bloomberg) -- The Bloomberg Invest conference kicked off Wednesday, with some of the most influential leaders in finance gathering in New York for conversations on a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and global trends in wealth management.

CreditSights’ Cisar Touts High-Yield Bonds (8 a.m. ET)

Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights, said she sees opportunities in the US high-yield bond market.

In particular, Cisar likes single-B rated credits trading in the range of 8% to 9%, which “feels like a really great opportunity,” she said during a panel discussion, in which she was joined by Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management.

As Wall Street nervously weighs the Federal Reserve’s aggressive anti-inflation campaign against the threat of an economic downturn, questions are swirling about the best ways to position. To Hogan, one thing is clear: The “biggest mistake” investors can make is preparing too much for the short-term while failing to focus on the long term, he said.

