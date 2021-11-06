(Bloomberg) --

Dubai is merging its economic and tourism departments into one in a push to enhance the city’s competitiveness and expand foreign trade.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Deputy Ruler Maktoum Bin Mohammed bin Rashid announced that the Dubai Economic Department and the Department of Tourism and Commerce will be combined under the leadership of Helal al Marri, director general of the Tourism Department.

“During the previous period, the two departments played a pivotal role in establishing Dubai as an economic and tourism capital,” the deputy ruler who is also the finance minister, said. “The next phase requires high competitiveness for the emirate, which requires full harmony between the two sectors.”

The emirate, part of the United Arab Emirates federation, will aim to attract 25 million tourists in 2025, Hamdan bin Mohammed, crown prince of Dubai, added to his brother’s announcement.

This year, Dubai is hosting the World Expo 2020 after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is expected to attract 25 million visitors, in person and virtually. Virus cases in the UAE have been running below 100 per day for a few weeks.

In a subsequent tweet, Dubai’s media office said the new entity’s main objectives include making Dubai one of the top cities in major economic indicators and attracting 100,000 companies in the next three years.

Since being appointed finance minister in September, Maktoum Bin Mohammed bin Rashid has announced several changes, including the potential listing of 10 state-related entities.

