Dubai's Biggest Bank Says CFO Subramanian to Leave After 9 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Surya Subramanian, group chief financial officer of Emirates NBD PJSC, will leave after almost nine years at Dubai’s biggest lender.

Subramanian expressed a “desire to return to Singapore to pursue family interests,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The process to find a successor “from eligible internal and external candidates has already started.”

Subramanian will remain at the bank to help find his replacement and to complete an “orderly handover.” Emirates NBD announced Subramanian’s appointment in July 2010.

Emirates NBD on Wednesday posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating company estimates.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arif Sharif in Dubai at asharif2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.