(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank staff have begun studying a potential revamp of their inflation goal, according to officials familiar with the matter, in a move that could embolden policy makers to pursue monetary stimulus for longer.

The staff are informally analyzing the institution’s policy approach, including the question of whether the current target of consumer-price growth “below, but close to, 2%” is still appropriate for the post-crisis era.

President Mario Draghi favors a “symmetrical” approach, meaning flexibility to be either above or below a specific 2% goal, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the work so far is confidential and preliminary. That would allow the ECB to keep inflation elevated for a while after a period of weakness to ensure price growth is entrenched.

Governing Council members were given a presentation last week on symmetrical approaches to the current target. Changing the goal itself would probably require a formal review, the officials said. An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

Bonds and stocks jumped on the report. The euro slid to its lowest of the day, trading down 0.2% at $1.1206 at 12:40 p.m. Frankfurt time.

A shakeup of the framework would be another step in the ECB’s transformation over the past two decades from a traditional central bank, modeled on the Bundesbank, to one adopting innovative strategies for a world in which standard economic models no longer seem to work.

Fed Review

With Draghi handing the baton to Christine Lagarde when his term expires in October, it may fall to the Frenchwoman to complete the exercise. As head of the International Monetary Fund, she praised central banks for taking bold steps to restore price stability.

A quarter mile across Washington from the IMF, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also reassessing its strategy, toolkit and communication practices. It plans to unveil the findings of its year-long review in early 2020. The concern in developed nations is that inflation has been too weak for too long, depleting monetary ammunition for the next downturn.

For the ECB, the ultimate aim could be to keep stimulus in place until policy makers are overwhelmingly convinced the economy is strong enough to sustain price growth without support. That would contrast with the current situation in which more-hawkish policy makers have called for the withdrawal of support as soon as the inflation rate heads north of 1.7%.

Ambiguous Target

“The ECB needs a review because it clearly has problems with undershooting inflation,” said Steve Barrow, head of currency strategy at Standard Bank. “We feel this is not helped by an ambiguous inflation target.”

Inflation targets were first implemented in New Zealand in the early 1990s and have become a common central-bank mandate. In the current low-inflation environment, academic economists have floated a variety of options, including targeting an inflation range or an average inflation rate over a period of time. Lagarde’s former IMF Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard has advocated a 4% goal.

Inflation has been well below 2% for almost all of Draghi’s eight-year term -- despite a record-low interest-rate of minus 0.4% and 2.6 trillion euros ($2.9 trillion) of debt purchases. The account of last month’s Governing Council meeting noted that if the rate stays too low for too long then “considerations of a more strategic nature might be warranted.”

The push to revisit the policy framework has been rumbling for some time, and was a key plank of Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn’s campaign for the presidency. Few officials have explicitly endorsed a review in public though. One concern is that the central bank risks damaging its credibility if it reacts to missing its target by simply moving the goalposts.

Under European Union treaty, the ECB is simply tasked with maintaining price stability. The institution initially defined that as meaning inflation below 2%, then in 2003 it “clarified” the goal to be “below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.” There has been no review since.

