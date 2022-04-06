(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who made Bitcoin legal tender last year, canceled his scheduled visit to a conference in Miami devoted to celebrating the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, he said in a post on Twitter.

“I have just made the decision of canceling my participation in the conference due to unforeseen circumstances in my home country that require my full attention as president,” Bukele said.

Bukele was scheduled to speak at the Bitcoin 2022 conference on Thursday afternoon. His government declared a state of emergency on March 27 after a wave of gang-related killings.

He said this week authorities have since arrested nearly 7,000 alleged gang members and said if the bloodshed continues, prisoners won’t get a single meal.

