(Bloomberg) -- When Elon Musk tried to back out of buying Twitter Inc. in 2022, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick reined him in, with one ruling after another, until he finally relented and closed the $44 billion deal.

This week, McCormick voided the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer’s $55.8 billion pay package — the largest ever awarded — in a 201-page decision that includes references to both Shakespeare and Star Trek.

Musk, for now the richest person on the planet, takes a hardcore approach to litigation. And he has emerged from the courtroom victorious in most of his battles, including with a cave diver who sued him for defamation after being insulted as a “pedo” to the Tesla shareholders who accused of him of fraud after he infamously tweeted about taking the electric-car maker private.

Then he faced McCormick, a Delaware native whose written decisions often carry a touch of flair. While in most federal and state courts throughout the US cases are assigned to judges through random lotteries to avoid the appearance of impropriety, as chief judge, she had the power to choose which cases she handles.

“Elon Musk had a reputation as Teflon Elon. He always won in jury trials,” said Ann Lipton, a business law professor at Tulane University. “Suddenly, in these back-to-back rulings, he has these major, major losses in Delaware. Tesla’s board is now operating in the shadow of her findings.”

McCormick, 44, the daughter of two public school teachers, was the first from her close-knit community in the tiny town of Smyrna to go to Harvard, where she majored in philosophy.

After University of Notre Dame Law School and a couple of years as a legal-aid lawyer working on housing discrimination issues, she landed at a law firm guiding Fortune 500 businesses through the perils and prerequisites of Delaware’s corporate statutes.

“She knocked it out of the park as a litigator,” said Bruce Silverstein, a former partner at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP who mentored McCormick as she rose through the ranks from associate to partner.

In 2015, she was installed on the Chancery Court by Delaware Governor John Carney – a fellow member of Wilmington’s St. Patrick’s Day Society, which raises funds to help needy residents.

Judge Katie, as she’s often referred to, is comfortable sprinkling mainstream cultural references into expositions on complex legal concepts. In assessing whether the pay deal was acceptable, McCormick looked to Star Trek and Henry V for inspiration in the 200-page order she issued.

She said she would “boldly go where no man has gone before” to answer the question of whether Musk controls Tesla, quoting the classic 1960s science fiction franchise. McCormick later declaimed “once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more,” invoking Shakespeare’s warrior king.

In a 2021 case involving a fight over whether private-equity firm Kohlberg & Co could renege on a $550 million agreement to buy a cake-decorating firm, McCormick turned to the late Julia Child.

“Julia Child is rumored to have once said: ‘A party without a cake is just a meeting,’” she wrote in her 125-page decision, which forced Kohlberg to consummate the deal even though it had “lost its appetite” for the buyout. The ruling was hailed as a “victory for deal certainty” by legal commentators.

That same year, Carney appointed McCormick as the Chancery Court’s chief judge — the first woman to ever hold the position. The court’s judges are recognized as business-law experts who can hear cases on a fast-track basis, and most high-profile merger-and-acquisition disputes are litigated in the state.

In the trial over Musk’s pay package, McCormick showed she was in charge when Musk veered in his testimony into a digression about the early days of electric vehicles.

“I’m going to interrupt, Mr. Musk, only because we can all listen to this all day because it’s very interesting, but I don’t think it was responsive to the question, which I’ve now forgotten,” said McCormick, according to the trial transcript.

McCormick spent about a year working on her ruling — not including a month that she was out for back surgery.

“Was the richest person in the world overpaid?” begins the decision.

Sean O’Sullivan, a spokesman for Delaware’s court system, said that McCormick is not commenting on her ruling because the case “is still an active matter.” The judge still must decide how much to award in legal fees to the attorneys representing the shareholder who won the case and enter a final judgment.

Hours after the ruling came out Tuesday, an irate Musk vowed to pull Tesla out of Delaware, where it incorporated in 2003, and move it to Texas, where the company has a massive factory.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur used his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to call McCormick “an activist and a politician.” He went even further in another post.

Musk’s words aren’t likely to rattle McCormick.

“When she sees an injustice, she feels compelled to address it,” said Silverstein, her former mentor. “She also doesn’t have a lot of concerns about the repercussions of her decisions when she believes she’s right.”

