(Bloomberg) -- Embraer SA said the choice of engine provider for a proposed propeller-driven model has been whittled down to US-based Pratt & Whitney and its UK rival Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

The Brazilian planemaker is evaluating the proposals and will make a final decision on the supplier by the fourth quarter, Arjan Meijer, chief executive officer at its commercial aviation business, said in an interview at the Farnborough air show Wednesday.

General Electric Co. did not offer an engine for the new model, Meijer said.

Embraer, known for its world-leading regional jets business, is planning a foray into the turboprop market as large numbers of planes reach retirement age in the US. Sales are also likely to be stoked by demand for regional connectivity and the better fuel economy of the aircraft over short distances.

Embraer could commit to a formal launch of the new model by the middle of next year if the board signs off on the project, Meijer said.

The company has received expressions of interest for more than 250 of the planes from would-be customers including point-to-point airlines and feeder operators funneling passengers to major airline groups. The potential client base also cuts across all regions of the world, he said.

The Embraer turboprop would share a fuselage with the E-jet series, helping to keep down costs, and feature two rear-mounted engines, minimizing in-cabin noise. Plans envisage 70- and 90-seat versions with service entry around 2028.

Turboprop production is currently dominated by ATR, a joint venture of Airbus SE and Leonardo SpA of Italy, and Canada’s De Havilland Aircraft, which took over models previously made by Bombardier Inc. following that company’s breakup. Embraer quit the market when it ended output of the EMB-120 Brasilia more than 20 years ago.

