    Nov 30, 2022

    Enbridge raising quarterly dividend, releases financial guidance for 2023

    The Canadian Press

    Al Monaco retiring as Enbridge CEO

    Enbridge Inc. is raising its quarterly dividend to shareholders.

    The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents per share, up from 86 cents per share.

    Based on Enbridge's closing share price of $55.52 on Tuesday, the shares will have a dividend yield of about 6.4 per cent.

     

    The increased payment to shareholders came as Enbridge reaffirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation in the top half of its range of $15.0 billion to $15.6 billion for 2022.

    Distributable cash flow per share is expected to be just above the midpoint of its range of $5.20 to $5.50 for this year.

    For 2023, Enbridge offered guidance for EBITDA between $15.9 billion and $16.5 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.25 to $5.65.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.