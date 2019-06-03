Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, with energy and mining shares showing gains.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.80 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 16,047.29.

U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 33.59 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 24,848.63. The S&P 500 opened 3.53 points higher, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,755.59. The Nasdaq Composite began down 1.67 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,451.48.