Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, with energy stocks being helped by indications from OPEC and its allies that production cuts will be maintained.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 16,163.51.

U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 29.76 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 25,819.11. The S&P 500 opened 4.14 points higher, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,826.62. The Nasdaq Composite began up 13.85 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,702.38.