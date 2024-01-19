(Bloomberg) -- Sabanci Holding is looking for an increase in foreign investments in Turkey for a potential initial public offering of its energy joint venture Enerjisa Enerji Uretim AS, the conglomerate’s energy group head Kivanc Zaimler said, without giving a timeline.

A possible IPO of Enerjisa Uretim, equally owned by by E.ON SE and Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS, would be subject to shareholder approval, Zaimler said in an interview on Friday in Davos where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

Enerjisa has a “healthy growth trajectory” for the next five years after completing its operational and financial transformation including in electric and carbon trade, Zaimler said. “It is an attractive story of growth and cash,” he said, predicting a valuation above $4 billion.

“International institutional investors are needed for an IPO of such an asset,” Zaimler said. “Although we are sure that they will display appetite, we are looking for a period in which their confidence in the market and their shares in Turkish assets will increase,” he said, adding that market conditions are expected to be clearer later this year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is striving to lure foreign investors to the $900 billion economy since his re-election in May. He has overhauled his economic team and revoked unorthodox economic policies that have forced investors to stay on the sidelines. The central bank has repeatedly raised interest rates since then to tame soaring inflation.

Ensuring Enerjisa’s green transition by enabling growth in the renewable energy sector is important, according to Zaimler. However, he noted that emerging markets with high inflation such as Turkey were facing a number of difficulties in attracting foreign investments to push thermal power plants out of the supply mix.

“As a country, we lack the funds to make that transition on our own while foreign financers are demanding government-backed assurances of hard currency returns,” Zaimler said. “Moreover, they are putting forward conditions such as purchasing equipment or spare parts from countries that provide the financing. That’s the difficulty faced by emerging markets to make that transition.”

Sabanci Holding plans to increase its power generation capacity to 1,000 megawatts in the US this year and triple that amount within the next five years, Zaimler said, adding that the holding was also making investments in renewable energy start-ups in the US.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.