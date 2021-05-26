(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will ask judges to order AstraZeneca Plc to supply millions more vaccine doses to the 27-nation bloc in the latest round of a bitter legal dispute.

A Belgian court will weigh EU claims that there’s an emergency situation that merits an order for the drug maker to deliver the shots. The same court will examine later this year whether AstraZeneca violated the terms of its contract.

“Given the urgent need of vaccine doses to continue the vaccination in the member states, the European Commission asked the court to require the company to deliver a sufficient number of doses,” Stefan De Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the EU’s executive arm, said by email.

AstraZeneca’s supply contract with the EU came into focus after it delivered just 30 million doses in the first quarter, compared with an original target of 120 million. The company blamed the shortfall on difficulties producing the vaccine at European plants. The EU has insisted the company should have relied on U.K. facilities, raising questions over AstraZeneca’s separate deal with the U.K.

Europe had a slow start in vaccinating its 448 million population, partly due to uncertainties over vaccine supplies, hampering efforts to reopen economic activity after the coronavirus pandemic forced the region into an unprecedented downturn last year.

Aside from the dispute over deliveries, Astra’s vaccine has been mired in controversy in Europe over alleged clotting side effects, which have led some EU members to limit its use to specific age groups. The European Medicines Agency has warned doctors to check on patients who may be vulnerable to clots.

The EU has been turning to Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for an additional 1.8 billion vaccines. The EU ordered a total of 300 million AstraZeneca doses last year. The company has said it will deliver 100 million by the end of June.

AstraZeneca didn’t respond to a request for comment. The company said last month that it had fully complied with the contract and “any litigation is without merit.”

The drugmaker doesn’t sell its shot for profit, but the prospect of a long legal battle with 27 governments raises the risk of litigation costs and damage payments.

The Brussels Court of First Instance could decide within a month on the EU’s request for order to supply the contested AstraZeneca vaccines.

Nearly half of EU adults have now received at least one shot of a vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.