Euro area governments could boost the region’s economy by as much as 1.5% -- or next to nothing -- depending on how they spend a groundbreaking stimulus package, according to European Central Bank research

The U.K. estimates about 300,000 people will leave Hong Kong for Britain under a new special visa. Meanwhile, the Chinese territory faces a tough road ahead after a record slump

In the battle against Covid-19, governments around the globe are on the cusp of becoming more indebted than at any point in modern history, surpassing even World War II

The U.K.’s five main business lobby groups said British companies face “substantial” post-Brexit difficulties in trading with the European Union

U.S. economic growth moderated to 4% in the last quarter of 2020

New U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces a “currency war” redux as she rejects a return to traditional strong-dollar policy

At least one-fifth of Oxford Street, London’s main shopping thoroughfare, will be “boarded up with no hope of recovery” when the latest lockdown ends, according to an influential lobby group

Belt tightening in China is holding back consumer spending, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

The Bank of Japan’s board is seen to be mulling ways to allow more yield moves. Meanwhile, a drop in Japan’s factory output underscores a weakening recovery

For the first time in 30 years Taiwan’s gross domestic product probably grew faster than China’s, due to its early control of the virus and stellar export performance

