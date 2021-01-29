Jan 29, 2021
Euro-area Stimulus, U.S. Growth, Currency Battles: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:
- Euro area governments could boost the region’s economy by as much as 1.5% -- or next to nothing -- depending on how they spend a groundbreaking stimulus package, according to European Central Bank research
- The U.K. estimates about 300,000 people will leave Hong Kong for Britain under a new special visa. Meanwhile, the Chinese territory faces a tough road ahead after a record slump
- In the battle against Covid-19, governments around the globe are on the cusp of becoming more indebted than at any point in modern history, surpassing even World War II
- The U.K.’s five main business lobby groups said British companies face “substantial” post-Brexit difficulties in trading with the European Union
- U.S. economic growth moderated to 4% in the last quarter of 2020
- New U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces a “currency war” redux as she rejects a return to traditional strong-dollar policy
- At least one-fifth of Oxford Street, London’s main shopping thoroughfare, will be “boarded up with no hope of recovery” when the latest lockdown ends, according to an influential lobby group
- Belt tightening in China is holding back consumer spending, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
- The Bank of Japan’s board is seen to be mulling ways to allow more yield moves. Meanwhile, a drop in Japan’s factory output underscores a weakening recovery
- For the first time in 30 years Taiwan’s gross domestic product probably grew faster than China’s, due to its early control of the virus and stellar export performance
