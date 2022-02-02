(Bloomberg) -- European Union carbon permit futures rose to a record high on tighter supplies of the pollution rights and as rising natural gas prices added to the appeal of burning dirtier coal for power.

Carbon futures cleared key chart resistance at 90 euros ($102) a ton as high gas prices drive generators to switch toward more carbon-intensive fuel. Even with the higher permit costs, it’s still more profitable to burn coal for power than gas.

“I don’t see anybody selling right now,” said Elvis Pellumbi, chief investment officer at CF Partners, an energy and environmental market trader and adviser. “The technicals are saying, ‘buy dips’.”

Futures rose as much as 4.3% to 93.39 euros a ton, and are are up more than 160% from a year ago as speculators piled on bets that permit demand will increase to meet EU climate goals and as nations use more coal. The cancellation of Tuesday’s daily auction on the European Energy Exchange AG due to a technical glitch added upward pressure. Wednesday’s sale cleared at a record 91.61 euros.

Benchmark German electricity prices also rose on Wednesday, supported by the rise in gas. German year-ahead power rose as much as 5.3% to 138 euros a megawatt-hour, while month-ahead prices increased to 178 euros on EEX.

