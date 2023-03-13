(Bloomberg) -- Stormy weather for Germany could generate record wind power for the country on Monday, as milder weather across northern Europe eases pressure on the region’s energy systems.

German wind power generation is expected to break the 50-gigawatt record set in January, according to Bloomberg’s weather model. At the same time, temperatures in Berlin will be 4.6 C above the seasonal average, with those in London 3.2 C higher than the norm, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Mild conditions have helped Europe to manage energy demand over most of the winter, offsetting the threat posed by Russia curbing gas flows to the region following its invasion of Ukraine.

Still, the warmer weather in the UK on Monday will give way to the return of freezing temperatures over the following two days. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for parts of the country, and more snowfalls are forecast for Scotland and northern England, the Met Office said.

That pattern will be repeated over northern Europe, before a warmer end to the week.

Temperatures over Norway and Sweden are expected to remain consistently below average for the next 10 days. Warnings of snow are in place over Sweden through Tuesday.

The number heating-degree days over the continent will be 55.9 for the next 1-5 days according to Maxar. That comes in below both 10-year and 30-year averages.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.