With a pinched consumer and tech sliding, now is the time to invest in utilities: portfolio manager

A European tech firm focused on cloud computing is taking over a former Blackberry building and opening a new data centre outside Toronto.

OVHcloud is planning to spend $145 million over the next eight years to build the new facility in “the heart of the Toronto-Waterloo Innovation Corridor” in a building formerly owned by Blackberry in Cambridge, Ont. according to a release from the company.

"This new data centre marks a major turning point in the history of OVHcloud in Canada, enabling our customers and businesses in the Toronto area to strengthen their infrastructure while retaining full control of their cloud journey, free from any form of technological or pricing lock-in,” Estelle Azemard, OVHcloud’s vice president of Americas, said in the release on Wednesday.

“We're also looking forward to making a difference by continuing to innovate for a sustainable digital environment.”

The facility would mark OVHcloud’s second Canadian data centre, after first expanding into Montreal back in 2011. The Montreal facility employs 250 people and operates 90,000 servers, the company said.