(Bloomberg) -- European Green Transition Ltd. plans to list ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market as it seeks to raise money for more “green economy” acquisitions in Europe.

The company said it has a particular focus on distressed or undervalued assets, including solar and wind projects, according to a statement. No financial terms or timeline for a listing was given.

Panmure Gordon is working as nominated adviser, sole bookrunner and broker on the deal. AIM is the LSE’s sub-market for small and medium sized growth companies.

