(Bloomberg) -- European equity futures slid as investors worried that surging inflation will continue fueling more aggressive monetary tightening, increasing risks of a recession.

Contracts on the Euro Stoxx 50 declined 1.8% by 7:04 a.m. in London as stock futures also sold off in the US. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were at 3.15%, near the highest in a month.

European stocks have sold off this year amid worries central banks could cause economies to contract as they tighten policy to tame surging prices. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell to the lowest in a month last week, when the European Central Bank outlined a slightly more aggressive path than economists had foreseen and an unexpectedly hot reading in US consumer prices fueled bets the Federal Reserve will have to step up its battle against inflation.

“We’re in for a bumpy road from here. There are lots of rate hikes to come. There’s a lot of uncertainty around inflation,” said Isaac Poole, chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services Ltd. Equity markets are pricing in a near 50% chance of a recession already and a further selloff would be confirming the economy is contracting, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Adding to political risks, French President Emmanuel Macron could lose his outright majority in parliament, forcing him to compromise and rely on coalition partners to push forward his ambitious reforms.

