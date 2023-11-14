(Bloomberg) -- European equities soared to a one-month high boosted by real estate stocks after latest data showed US inflation rose by less than forecast, a reading that reinforces the view that interest rates have peaked.

The Stoxx 600 Index ended the session 1.3% higher, with real estate and luxury stocks leading the gains. The benchmark Treasury 10-year yield fell as much as 21 basis points after the so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.2% from September.

Read more: European Property Stocks Hit Eight-Month High After US CPI Data

“I think it sheds light on the disinflation journey,” Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Amundi in Paris said by phone. “It’s a relief because a last hike is not necessary, it’s really good news.”

“Markets really want to play the goldilocks scenario and these numbers are a big support,” she added.

Germany’s DAX Index rose 1.8%, and its futures contracts were on the verge of breaking above a downtrend. In more good news, Germany’s investor outlook improved for a fourth month, signaling that Europe’s biggest economy may be stabilizing as inflation retreats.

Among sectors, basic resources outperformed, as Glencore shares jumped after it agreed to buy a majority stake in Teck Resources Ltd.’s coal business for $6.9 billion. Among other major individual movers, Delivery Hero SE rose after laying out a more optimistic outlook for the year.

Telecoms were among the rare underperforming sectors, dragged down by Vodafone which reported weaker-than-expected profits in core European markets such as Italy and Spain amid high energy costs.

For more on equity markets:

This Rally Could Do With a Cool Inflation Print: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Glencore, Hensoldt, Clariane, Credit Suisse

Dubai Taxi IPO Hailed to Help Revive New UAE Listings: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Unchanged; Azenta Inc Gains

British Land Beats Property Market Turmoil: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert and Kit Rees.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.