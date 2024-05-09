(Bloomberg) -- Health-care investment banker Steve Lanese is joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a managing director for mid-cap mergers and acquisitions.

Lanese, who has been at Truist Securities since 2014, will be based in Atlanta and focus on health-care services deals, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. He will report to Jay Hofmann and Ben Carpenter, JPMorgan’s co-heads of North America M&A.

Hofmann and Carpenter said Lanese has extensive M&A transaction experience in healthcare, technology and tech-enabled services.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.

